Volunteers offer helpful hand at Conscious House in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers from the University of South Florida’s Alumni Association primed, painted and planted gardens Saturday at the Conscious House in Jacksonville.

The service project was part of the university’s annual Stampede of Service Day. The Conscious House, a small bungalow on 8th Street in Fairfield, is a “safe space of the misunderstood in the Jacksonville community.”

“We help people change and evolve. We help people feel loved," said Florence Haridan, the director of Character Counts Jacksonville.

The Conscious House serves its neighbors by providing the essentials that some take for granted. The need can vary from friendships to food and personal items.

“People come knocking on the door. 'Ms. Florence, you got some panties? Food? Cold formula? Can you take me to the hospital?” You just really don’t know what the knock-knock is going to be," Haridan said.

The director said the Conscious House helps 20 to 25 people every day and serves about 30 meals per week.