3 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a mind-body seminar to a Winter Wonderland family night, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

A Free Mind-Body Seminar with Ken Nelson

A free mind-body seminar with Ken Nelson.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Acupuncture & Holistic Health Center, 4237 Salisbury Road, Suite 107

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Wonders

Bring the kids to Ryan's and prepare to be in awe of what wonders occur naturally during the winter. The most amazing part is that these wonders occur right here in our own country.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Ryan's, 9569 Regency Square Blvd. N

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2020 Farthing Endowed Lecture

"What I Learned from 40 Years of Neurosurgery," featuring Henry Marsh, MD Neurosurgeon and international best-selling author. Henry Marsh, MD, is one of the United Kingdom’s most eminent neurosurgeons. After graduating cum laude in Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the University of Oxford he studied Medicine in London.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: WJCT, 100 Festival Park Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

