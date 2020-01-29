5 events to check out in Jacksonville this week
Connect With Convene
Join us for our first live event! Connect with community leaders and collaborate with like minds as we communicate what Convene is all about!
Where: LionShare CoWork, 14333 Beach Blvd., Suite 33
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Phil Keaggy
Guitarist and songwriter legend Phil Keaggy returns to the Murray Hill Theatre.
Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South
Admission: $20-$50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
RnBMostly: A Mostly R&B Kickback
Grab a friend and another friend and come have a drink while listening to an R & B set like no other!
Where: The Justice Pub, 315 E. Bay St.
Admission: Free-$100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Generation WORKS 2020 presented by Deutsche Bank
Generation WORKS is a dedicated day of service led by women and girls (of course men and boys are welcome too!) with the objective of bringing sustainable change and impact to our neighborhoods.
Where: Multiple Locations
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Skincare Tips + Sips: Self-Care. Self-Love. Self-Full.
Show yourself some love this Valentines Day. You deserve it!
Where: Skin Craze, 1626 Hendricks Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
