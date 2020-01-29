5 events to check out in Jacksonville this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a community meeting to a skin care event, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Connect With Convene

Join us for our first live event! Connect with community leaders and collaborate with like minds as we communicate what Convene is all about!

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 1, noon

Where: LionShare CoWork, 14333 Beach Blvd., Suite 33

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Phil Keaggy

Guitarist and songwriter legend Phil Keaggy returns to the Murray Hill Theatre.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $20-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

RnBMostly: A Mostly R&B Kickback

Grab a friend and another friend and come have a drink while listening to an R & B set like no other!

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: The Justice Pub, 315 E. Bay St.

Admission: Free-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Generation WORKS 2020 presented by Deutsche Bank

Generation WORKS is a dedicated day of service led by women and girls (of course men and boys are welcome too!) with the objective of bringing sustainable change and impact to our neighborhoods.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Multiple Locations

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Skincare Tips + Sips: Self-Care. Self-Love. Self-Full.

Show yourself some love this Valentines Day. You deserve it!

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Skin Craze, 1626 Hendricks Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

