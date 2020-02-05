5 ways to enjoy your week in Jacksonville

From a game night to a wellness retreat, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Winterland III 2020

We're excited to bring an entire weekend of music and festivities.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Park Street

Admission: $30-$60

Game Night For The Culture

If you haven't experienced our Game Night, this is one that you definitely don't want to miss, as this is the signature event for our 2020.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.–midnight

Where: B&Sun Arts and Culture Center, 2422 Myrtle Ave. N

Admission: $10

Soul On Fire Wellness Retreat

Experience the Soul On Fire Wellness Retreat at the beautiful Aloft Jacksonville in Tapestry Park.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Aloft Tapestry Park, 4812 Deer Lake Drive W

Admission: $99

Mitch McVicker

Mitch’s live show is MacGyver meets Mark Twain, with stories of real life, hope, and love woven into songs performed on multiple instruments and a junkyard drum set that features kitchen items, a hubcap, and a pink plastic yard flamingo affectionately known as “Flossie” among other things. The stories behind the songs are funny and touching, and only serve to add even more punch to the songs.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. S

Admission: $10-$12

AEG Presents: Lost Dog Street Band

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $15-$20

