6 Duval County students ‘Rise’ to deliver talks at TEDx youth conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six Jacksonville teenagers will seize the chance of a lifetime this March when they take the stage at the TEDxYouth@Jacksonville Conference.

The high school students will be asked to “Rise” to the challenge at the conference and present their “ideas worth spreading.”

“Giving a platform to our youth is critical to our community. Young people are already changing the world, and as we’ve seen with every generation, this generation of youth will create the solutions that will solve the world’s biggest problems,” said Sabeen Perwaiz, executive producer of TEDxJacksonville.

The first-ever youth conference for TEDxJacksonville will be form 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 3 at the Florida Blue Conference Center. The event is open to an audience of adults and students.

Student tickets are free but must be reserved, and tickets for adults are $25 each. All tickets include lunch and may be reserved here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxyouthjacksonville-tickets-91480252899

Duval County School Board Member Darryl Willie will serve as the emcee for the youth conference.

Conference speakers and topics:

How Self-Transparency Can Improve Mental Health

Jabrea Ali, Senior, Paxon School for Advanced Studies -- After high school, Jabrea plans to attend Howard University and major in psychology, and then to pursue a Ph.D. in that field. Her talk will discuss the three steps in self-transparency that can improve mental health among our youth.

New Models in Education

Mario Barrozo, Junior, Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts -- Mario holds leadership roles in numerous school clubs and has completed over 400 hours of community service. His talk will propose solutions for how the American education system can be changed to be better aligned with the highly productive education models used in other countries.

Algae as a Solution to Climate Change

Aidan Chau, Junior, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts -- Aidan is the founder and CEO of Artfully Green, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness for climate change through art and conducts climate change research. His talk will consider how algae might serve as a potential solution to climate change, as well as having many other practical applications.

Social Media Sharing to Decrease Instances of Depression

Jessica Malosh, Sophomore, Stanton College Preparatory School -- Through her involvement in Youth Leadership Jacksonville, Jessica discovered an interest in public policy and inspiration to make positive environmental and social changes in her community. Her talk will discuss how the constant interconnectivity fostered by today’s social platforms comes at a cost; she will argue that by consciously posting more inclusive content, teenagers can relieve feelings of isolation and decrease instances of depression.

Restoring Pride in Inner-City School

Winston Seabrooks, Junior, Jean Ribault High School -- Winston is the president of his class and volunteers in his community. He plans to attend college at Florida A&M University and is interested in studying law. His talk will explore how to bring pride back into his inner-city school and how to motivate its students to take the lead on projects big and small.

How Negative Labels Impact our Youth

Zariah Swanigan, Senior, Paxon School for Advanced Studies -- Zariah is co-vice president of her school’s Tea and Poetry club and enjoys writing poetry in her free time. After graduation, she plans to attend college as a double-major in criminology and musical theatre. Her talk will discuss how negative labels and stereotypes impact our youth.