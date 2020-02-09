Dozens of wines, restaurants featured at Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The inaugural Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival took place Sunday at the site of the Riverside Arts Market, under the Fuller Warren Bridge along Riverside Avenue.

The event, which ran from noon to 8 p.m., featured over 60 wines and more than 20 of Jacksonville’s top restaurants.

There were also local vendors, live art installations and bands for people to enjoy.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Wagoner Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the initiatives of The Salvation Army, Vets 4 Vets, Fur Sisters, Vets on Tap, The Jacksonville Jaycees, The Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association and other area groups.