VyStar pledges $2.5M to MOSH expansion campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville-based VyStar Credit Union has pledged $2.5 million to the MOSH 2.0 capital campaign, the city’s science and history museum announced Wednesday.

Leaders from both organizations joined representatives from the city of Jacksonville to announce the partnership at a press conference held at the museum.

As part of the donation, the company will be recognized as the title sponsor for the VyStar Credit Union Cultural Ecosystem, an area within the Museum of Science and History that will explore Jacksonville’s roots and the many facets of its identity.

As a blend of history and culture, the visitor experiences within the Cultural Ecosystem will celebrate the city’s rich diversity through storytelling, music, art and dance, MOSH said in a news release.

“MOSH 2.0 will transform Downtown Jacksonville while advancing our mission of inspiring the joy of lifelong learning for the region’s residents and visitors,” said Maria Hane, MOSH President. “We are inspired to welcome VyStar Credit Union as a partner in creating a new center for science, culture and innovation and a reimagined Downtown experience.”

MOSH is planning a major expansion with $2.5 million donated from VyStar toward the effort. (Rendering courtesy of MOSH)

In addition to supporting the Museum’s expansion plans, VyStar Credit Union will sponsor free admission for all military personnel and their families on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Brian Wolfburg, President and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, will also join the Museum’s Board of Trustees. His three-year term will begin on June 1, 2020.

“We are honored to expand our partnership with MOSH to empower and inspire our leaders of tomorrow through education and financial literacy, while also supporting and respecting our military,” said Wolfburg. “VyStar is proud to support MOSH’s bold vision for the future — and I am personally looking forward to collaborating with the Board of Trustees to bring that vision to life.”

To date, VyStar Credit Union has provided more than $115,000 in support of MOSH. VyStar is the title sponsor of Atlantic Tails: Coastal Creatures of Northeast Florida, MOSH’s core exhibit. VyStar Credit Union members and employees receive special benefits at the Museum, such as $5 admission with a VyStar debit or credit card or employee identification; $10 off annual membership fees; and discounted admission for after-hours events, including MOSH After Dark and shows in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium.