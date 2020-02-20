4 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

From a community income tax drive to a heavyweight boxing watch party, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Community Tax Drive

Stop by our community event and take the stress out of filing your taxes. We've got a bounce house, free massages, food truck eats and giveaways.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Admission: Free

2020 Florida's Our Little Miss Northeast Florida Preliminary Pageant

Calling all aspiring beauty queens! Compete this Saturday includes beauty, sportswear, talent and Queen of Hearts.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: River City Science Academy Elementary Campus at Beach Blvd (K - 5), 7450 Beach Blvd.

Admission: $75

Crystal Lovers Sip & Shop!

Crystal fans, this shopping event is for you. Sip on red wine as you browse crystal jewelry and beautiful cosmic art.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Residential, 1203 Hubbard St.

Admission: Free

Wilder VS Fury II 2020

Eat, drink and play on fight night at Dave & Buster's. It's the next best thing to being ringside. We've got a buffet featuring bar burgers, chicken bites, pizza bites, baked mac and cheese and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 23, 12:30 a.m.

Where: Dave & Buster's , 7025 Salisbury Road

Admission: $32.99

