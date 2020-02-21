Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hold auditions for National Anthem singers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In less than two weeks, hundreds of Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fans will gather at the baseball grounds downtown for the home opener of the team’s 2020 season.

At least two dozen people showed up to audition on Thursday to sing the National Anthem during that home opening game and others.

The sounds were bold and beautiful -- with children and adults trying out. There was even a trumpet player who performed a solo rendition.

Three judges listened to each audition at the baseball grounds, and a different singer will be chosen for each Jumbo Shrimp home game.

“I’m actually singing it this weekend at the Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch for their big open house in Live Oak,” said Callie Buchanan.

She was among those who hope to be one of the voices jump starting the fun when the baseball mound is uncovered and the stands are filled in March.

The minor league baseball season starts April 4. The Jumbo Shrimps’ home opener is April 15.