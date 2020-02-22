JTA begins installing new pedestrian bridge in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The JTA has begun installing a new pedestrian bridge in downtown Jacksonville, the communications director said Saturday.

The bridge will connect the Intercity Bus Terminal to the new Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla, across Forsyth Street.

According to JTA, it’s just the first phase of installation. Work on the canopy, lighting and other elements will continue through the end of March.

The Regional Transportation Center is scheduled to open to the public on March 30.