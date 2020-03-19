Interactive maps: Local, state, national, global views of COVID-19′s reach
Using a combination of resources from News4Jax, Florida, Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization resources, here are a series of interactive maps showing the concentration of cases of coronavirus across WJXT’s viewing area, our states and nation and around the world
We’ll start locally and work our way up to global. Keep scrolling.
Florida Department of Health interactive map
News4Jax map from data provided by Georgia Department of Public Health
Johns Hopkins University’s definitive map of coronavirus cases around the world
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.