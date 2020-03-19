83ºF

Interactive maps: Local, state, national, global views of COVID-19′s reach

March 19 snapshot of the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 map. Scroll to the bottom of this story for an interactive version of this map.
Using a combination of resources from News4Jax, Florida, Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization resources, here are a series of interactive maps showing the concentration of cases of coronavirus across WJXT’s viewing area, our states and nation and around the world

We’ll start locally and work our way up to global. Keep scrolling.

Florida Department of Health interactive map

News4Jax map from data provided by Georgia Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins University’s definitive map of coronavirus cases around the world

