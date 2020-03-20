Images: Signs of the times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve all seen the empty shelves, the businesses closing early or limiting access -- even not allowing entry at all. All because a disease that we don’t understand but know is getting closer every day. It has changed the way we work, shop, educate and associate.

I’ve shared a few shots (above) taken within a mile of my home. I know your seeing theses seen similar or even more dire scenes in your neighborhood. Take some shots and share them with our News4Jax audience (below).