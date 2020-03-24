Downtown Jacksonville distillery now making hand sanitizer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Everyone is in regroup and rethink mode these days as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily lives around the country.

One way craft distillers are pitching in is by shifting operations to produce hand sanitizer.

Manifest Distilling on East Forsyth Street downtown is joining that movement.

The local distillery said it will be making hand sanitizer for local institutions in need, including the city, the state, Baptist Health, UF Health, Telescope Health and VyStar Credit Union.

Manifest said it’s already getting the necessary materials to make the sanitizer and will follow with the World Health Organization and FDA standards.

“Until the middle of last week, distilled spirits producers were not allowed to produce hand sanitizer without a special permit. Those restrictions have now been lifted, allowing us, along with our fellow distillers to help our communities,” Manifest Distilling said in a Facebook post.

The business said for now it’s focusing on making sanitizer for essential institutions in need, but if they are able to produce extra they could make it available for the public.

If they do, they’ll announce it on social media.

“On behalf of the entire Manifest team, we want to thank all of you who have supported us throughout the past three and a half years. We welcome the opportunity to help our city and state. It is times like these when it is critical to come together, whether that means producing sanitizer or staying home. There are no small roles,” Manifest wrote. “We look forward to a hearty cheers on the other side of this, with our award-winning spirits.”