Trending #RainbowHunt movement brightens spirits, homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a shortage of many things throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing there isn’t a shortage of is community.

News4Jax has seen a lot of kindness and a lot of hope, and we’re working to highlight those stories every day.

Trending right now on social media is #(YourAreaCode)RainbowHunt -- including the bright colors of #904RainbowHunt.

Outside their Deerwood home, Lindsey Upchurch and her daughters use chalk to color the road in front of their home. Rainbows everywhere -- on the concrete and in the windows of their house.

Sadie and Hadley Upchurch decorate the road with bright colors. (WJXT)

“I drew that rainbow. and that rainbow and I drew this rainbow. I wrote hope, smile, and I also wrote happy," 8-year-old Sadie said.

“I also drew the ice cream cone," her sister, 6-year-old Hadley, said.

“We’re trying to make them be happy and so they can make somebody else be happy," Sadie said, adding that their favorite thing to draw is hearts and rainbows.

“My favorite thing to draw is butterflies and rainbows and people," Hadley said.

The Upchurch family is one of many families throughout the 904 area code participating in the #RainbowHunt movement. Homes all over the 904 are chock full of color.

“It’s that feeling of being part of a community and supporting one another," Lindsey Upchurch said. "All in it together.”

During a time of social distancing we have to be physically apart, but we can be emotionally closer.

If you want to participate, post your colorful photos on social media with #904RainbowHunt.

And if you’re doing a kind deed and spreading hope during this trying time, let us know. We’d love to hear what our neighbors are up to.