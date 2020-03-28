Stories of the week: Having fun with social distancing

We know. You’ve been cooped up in the house for days -- maybe longer.

You're slowly (or not so slowly) going a bit stir crazy.

But now is the time to get creative. The folks in these stories sure did.

Check them out, and share your fun social distancing moments with us at webteam@wjxt.com.

Pirates take over house

Bored? That just means it's time to make your own Disney Magic at home.

The Thornock family, from Utah, recreated the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in their house.

Yep, all the iconic scenes.

You have to see this!

Going on a ‘bear hunt’

A scavenger hunt inspired by a children's book is giving kids in one St. Johns County community something to search for when they're on a walk or bike ride with their families – while still keeping their distance.

It's a bear hunt -- for the cute and cuddly kind, of course!

Read more

Now try a rainbow hunt

Trending right now on social media is #(YourAreaCode)RainbowHunt -- including the bright colors of #904RainbowHunt.

Many families throughout the 904 area code are participating in the #RainbowHunt movement. Homes all over the 904 are chock full of color.

One family showed News4Jax how they are taking part.

Check it out!

Going for a record

Trevor Christiansen, 11, set out to do something special with this extra free time.

He had a hand-me-down pogo stick from his sister. And a goal.

“We found a world record of 11,500 consecutive pogo stick hops,” said Trevor’s mom Manda.

Trevor was pretty sure he could beat it.

Find out if he did.

Surprise performance

​Luau music is not necessarily the sound you expect to hear while under quarantine. ​

But a Clay County woman shared a video with News4Jax, showing her neighbors luau singing in their driveway. It attracted some attention and offered a much-needed distraction from the neighbors’ days long home isolation.

For a short time, she said, the music allowed them to forget their troubles. ​​

Read more