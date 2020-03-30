Local gym opens up online classes to all, donates proceeds to food bank
If you are someone who just started working out and now you can’t go to the gym but you need to keep moving, a lot of local gyms are going live online to help you get fit.
But one local gym is taking it a step further.
Jax Fitness Academy owner Patrick Henigan is opening the doors to his online classes and team training app.
All of the proceeds will go directly to the Jacksonville Food Bank
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.