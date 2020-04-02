Need a little help? Daily’s giving away free meals Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If your family has been struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily’s has something that might help.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, each Daily’s Dash location will give away 100 free care packages for families who need assistance. A total of 2,000 care packages will be handed out.

The food will be given on a first-come, first-served basis with no requirements.

The company only asks that you not take a care package unless your family really needs it.

“If you are not in need, please leave the meal for those who are,” said Aubrey Edge, CEO and President of Daily’s.

The care package will include a pound of gourmet deli meat, a loaf of freshly baked bread from Village Bread, chips, sweet treats, and more.

Daily’s said the idea was sparked by the hardships many are facing because of necessary restrictions on everyday life that have resulted in layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours.

“This crisis impacts all of us, and it is in times such as these that our community can work together to lessen the impact that is being felt emotionally, physically, and economically,” Edge said. “We know there are many who suddenly find themselves in need, and Daily’s is committed to serving our community. Today we do so by giving to those families whose jobs and livelihoods have been impacted in a negative way.”

There will be designated tables outside the store entrance at each location, and those collecting care packages are asked to follow social distancing guidelines if there is a wait for service.

As a gas station, Daily’s is considered an essential business and continues operating under normal business hours. The company said necessary steps are being taken, following CDC guidelines to protect the health of customers and employees.

A list of all Daily’s Dash locations can be found at https://dailys.com/dash-locations.