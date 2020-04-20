Providence seniors surprised with signs on what would have been prom night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Providence School’s seniors should have been getting ready for prom Saturday night.

But the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

What didn’t change is how proud the school’s faculty and administration are of the seniors, who they called “ProvStrong."

To honor their accomplishments and all their hard work, the school had personalized yard signs made for each senior with their name and senior photo.

Administration and faculty members surprised the seniors Saturday night with the signs -- and a little silliness -- to brighten their spirits.

You can watch the fun they had making the deliveries in the video below: