Providence seniors surprised with signs on what would have been prom night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Providence School’s seniors should have been getting ready for prom Saturday night.
But the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
What didn’t change is how proud the school’s faculty and administration are of the seniors, who they called “ProvStrong."
To honor their accomplishments and all their hard work, the school had personalized yard signs made for each senior with their name and senior photo.
Administration and faculty members surprised the seniors Saturday night with the signs -- and a little silliness -- to brighten their spirits.
You can watch the fun they had making the deliveries in the video below:
::: LIKE & SHARE to show you love our Seniors! Congrats to the Class of 2020! You are PROVSTRONG! Posted by Providence School of Jacksonville on Saturday, April 18, 2020
