Rethreaded shifts focus to make medical masks for local hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rethreaded, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit that employs survivors of human trafficking, is shifting from creating clothing, jewelry and accessories to producing much-needed medical masks for health care workers at local hospitals.

Baptist Health donated N99 fabric and several local credit unions are providing financial support so Rethreaded can make 1,300 masks for Baptist.

Rethreaded has also created masks for Ascension St. Vincent’s.

"We are proud to provide safe and protective medical masks for the men and women serving on the front lines,” said Kristin Keen, founder and CEO of Rethreaded. “I hope they experience the tangible hope that these masks represent. This partnership highlights that when we take care of each other as a community, we can overcome anything.”

Rethreaded aims to give human trafficking survivors a second chance at life through business both locally and globally. The organization’s message of hope is especially meaningful in the midst of a global pandemic.

mission is to renew hope, reignite dreams and release potential for survivors of human trafficking locally and globally through business. This message of hope is especially meaningful in the midst of a global pandemic.

“The collaboration with Rethreaded is a meaningful example of how the Jacksonville community is literally woven together in innovative ways to care for each other,” said Brett McClung, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “Rethreaded’s talented team, who have already overcome the nightmare of human trafficking, are sharing their hope with our team members, and hope is contagious.”

Thanks to the generosity of Alive Credit Union, Jacksonville Federal Credit Union, 121 Financial Credit Union, City and Police Credit Union, Coastline Federal Credit Union, First Florida Credit Union, Metro North Federal Credit Union, Vystar Credit Union and Jacksonville Firemen’s Credit Union, Rethreaded can continue making masks for Ascension St. Vincent’s and Baptist Health Jacksonville, as long as they are needed, the organization said.

“We want to be here for our community in any way we can during this time,” said the North East Florida Credit Unions in a joint statement. “It’s an honor to serve our health care workers and nonprofit employees who are doing so much good for our friends, families and neighbors.”

Rethreaded is following strict guidelines to ensure that each mask is safe and sanitary before it goes to hospital caregivers. The organization said it is thankful to everyone working on the frontlines during this pandemic.