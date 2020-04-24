Want to inspire your student? Watch these TEDxJacksonville youth talks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for a way to keep your teenager motivated as the school year winds down under the coronavirus quarantine, have them check out one -- or all -- of the talks shared by six inspiring young students at the first TEDxJacksonville youth conference.

The talks, shared under the theme “Rise,” are now available to watch for free online via the TEDxTalks YouTube channel, which has more than 23 million subscribers.

Among the topics discussed by the Duval County students were the American education system, climate change, social media and the power of a compliment.

The students, all from Jacksonville public schools, shared their talks at the first TEDxYouth@Jacksonville conference on March 3, staged at the Florida Blue Conference Center.

“TEDxJacksonville is so proud of our youth speakers. Our first youth conference was empowering and it was inspiring to see brave young minds share their ideas with a global community,” said Sabeen Perwaiz, who has served on the volunteer leadership team since its founding in 2012.

Perwaiz has volunteered in the roles of co-organizer and executive producer and now takes on the role as lead organizer and licensee for TEDxJacksonville.

The TEDxYouth@Jacksonville conference featured six youth talks as well as musical performances. Here are the direct links to the YouTube videos for each talk:

Jabrea Ali, senior, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, shared the talk “Stop the Cycle of Intergenerational Trauma. You Matter”: http://bit.ly/tedxjabreaali

Mario Barrozo, junior, Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts, shared the talk “The American Education System Needs to Change”: http://bit.ly/tedxmariobarrozo

Aidan Chau, junior, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, shared the talk “A Solution to Climate Change: Algae”: https://bit.ly/tedxaidanchau

Jessica Malosh, sophomore, Stanton College Preparatory School, shared the talk “Interconnected, Yet Lonely. Rethink Social Media Posts”: http://bit.ly/tedxjessicamalosh

Winston Seabrooks, junior, Jean Ribault High School, shared the talk “Bringing Hope and Pride Back to Your Inner City School”: https://bit.ly/tedxwinstonseabrooks

Zariah Swanigan, senior, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, shared the talk “The Power of a Compliment”: https://bit.ly/tedxzariahswanigan

“TEDxYouth gave me a wonderful opportunity to explore my love for public speaking. It felt empowering to get involved in the broader Jacksonville community and spread my message to people who shared my interest in improving teenagers’ mental health," Malosh said. “Through TEDx, I met many wonderful people, including the speech coaches, the volunteers, administrators, and my fellow speakers. I found it refreshing to meet people who are as receptive to innovative ideas as I am.”

For more information on TEDxJacksonville visit http://www.TEDxJacksonville.com.