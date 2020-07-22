Jacksonville Humane Society aims to raise $24K in 24 hours on July 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is asking community members to make a donation to help reach its goal of raising $24,000 in 24 hours on Friday, July 24,

It’s part of the Humane Society’s “Focus on the Pawsitive” campaign, which will conclude with the “Day of Action” on Friday.

The campaign celebrates the special bond between people and their pets and how JHS supports families in crisis so that pets can stay in their homes. To support this initiative, JHS created a guidebook that outlines how to access free and low-cost resources for pet owners in Jacksonville.

In addition, the Humane Society will help the community “Focus on the Pawsitive” by sharing uplifting stories on social media for five days leading up to the “Day of Action” on Friday, when JHS invites community members to make a donation.

“The guidebook and social media campaign is our way of giving back to the community in a new, uplifting way. During times of worry or struggle, pets can always help us focus on the ‘pawsitive,‘” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “We invite everyone to join us on the 24th for a ‘Day of Action’ to keep that positivity going for those in need. Many of the summer events that would traditionally generate financial support are on hold due to COVID-19, so that’s what makes July 24 more important than ever.”

All donations will help fund the JHS Pet Safety Net program, which supports more than 3,500 families with pets each year by providing free or low-cost veterinary care, a pet food bank, behavior support, rehoming assistance and emergency boarding. According to JHS, the Pet Safety Net program is an important part of a no-kill community because it keeps families together while also keeping kennels open for pets without homes.

Visit jaxhumane.org/pawsitive to download the guidebook, make a donation or both. Follow the campaign by using #FocusOnThePawsitive on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and following the Jacksonville Humane Society using @jaxhumane.