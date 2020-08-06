Rethreaded to make 4,000 masks for Pace Center for Girls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville-based nonprofits have partnered to provide 4,000 face masks for local students, teachers and counselors.

The cotton masks will be produced by Rethreaded, a nonprofit that employs survivors of human trafficking. The masks will be provided to 22 Pace Center for Girls locations in Florida and Georgia.

The centers offer middle and high school girls a nationally recognized program that combines education, counseling, training and advocacy.

“It’s an honor to serve our local community by producing these masks and to support an organization like Pace Center for Girls is especially meaningful to Rethreaded,” said Kristen Keen, founder and CEO of Rethreaded. “The mission of both of our organizations is to offer hope for girls and women that have experienced hardships, and we’re pleased that these masks will enable Pace girls to be back in the classroom together safely.”

Rethreaded employee survivors typically make leather goods, gifts, jewelry and accessories, but the nonprofit began creating masks for local businesses amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Pace implemented distance learning and virtual counseling for girls in March. But as facilities in Florida and Georgia reopen, the centers are implementing safety precautions for students and staff.

“Pace understands the value of a model specifically designed to support the healing and development of girls and young women. The work that Rethreaded is doing for the women it serves and for our community is significant,” said Mary Marx, president and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “These masks are a tangible representation of the hope that Pace provides to girls, and we’re eager to welcome our girls back into our centers safely through this collaboration.”

For more information about Rethreaded, please visit www.rethreaded.com. For more information about Pace Center for Girls, please visit www.pacecenter.org.