Rethreaded Women Empowering Women event will be virtual, in-person hybrid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville-based nonprofit Rethreaded is hosting its first hybrid Women Empowering Women event with limited in-person attendance and a virtual event combined.

The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Rethreaded Warehouse on Barnett Street in Jacksonville.

Due to restrictions from COVID-19 and safety concerns, the annual event will have limited capacity this year. Only 50 women can attend in person. But for the first time, individuals will be able to attend Women Empowering Women virtually, as well.

Those attending the event in-person are asked to wear a mask.

Rethreaded Inc. is a social enterprise that employs survivors of human trafficking.

The Women Empowering Women networking event is the organization’s first limited-capacity in-person gathering since March. The event brings together women from the Jacksonville community to create a space to empower each other.

The evening will include opportunities for guests to shop, socialize and network. Every dollar spent in person and online will directly benefit Rethreaded’s survivor employees.

Individuals who would prefer to stay home or are not local to Jacksonville can purchase a virtual ticket at a lower cost. For more information on the event, visit https://bit.ly/2SkxPgS.

In-person tickets are $20 and virtual tickets are $15. You can also donate to the organization here.

The Zoom link will be sent Thursday to guests who register for the event.