Nemours dedicates lobby named for The Players after $3.5M upgrade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We got a first glimpse Friday of the new lobby space at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, which got a facelift courtesy of The Players.

The lobby was completely renovated and refreshed for it’s over 100,000 patients who enter the hospital’s doors each year, marking the first major renovation project since the clinic opened in 1991.

There are several new amenities, including an education center, cafe, upgraded accessibility, including adjusted heights for tables and seating, plus new family restrooms.

The beloved model train in the Nemours lobby has a new display case as part of a $3.5 million renovation. (WJXT)

In addition, the lobby’s iconic model train has a new display case, allowing for better accessibility to change out the themes throughout the year.

The Sproles Family is one of many who will be able to take advantage of the new upgrades.

Norah Sproles and her mom said they visit Nemours about 30 times a year and were pleased with the recent renovation. (WJXT)

The family travels to Nemours more than 30 times a year, for their daughter, Norah, who has the most severe form of Spina Bifida.

“It gives me a lot of joy to see the transformation that this lobby has taken. We would roll in, roll out, it would be very dark. You know there’s some anxiety with coming to a place like this. You don’t come to a place like this when your child is a 100% healthy,” Norah’s mom said.

The Sproles family thanked The Players for helping make the changes a reality. The Players donated the lead gift of $500,000, and the lobby was renamed The Players Lobby.

The lobby of Nemours Children's Specialty Care got a $3.5 million upgrade. (WJXT)

“Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts,” Norah’s mom said. “We’re just one family who gets to experience this. And there’s so many others just like us that are here. We just thank you.”

Nemours said families were invited to be part of the process in designing the changes and that patient arrival patterns were evaluated to help improve the flow through the front doors and reception area.

The Sproles and many other families can now enjoy the more accessible space without having to worry about getting in and out of the lobby, using the restrooms, or finding a usable water fountain.

The total price tag for the renovation was $3.5 million.