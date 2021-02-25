Local families rally for 8-year-old ball player in cancer battle

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Families across Northeast Florida are coming together to lift up an 8-year-old St. Johns County baseball player and his family.

Liam Mickley is undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. It’s so overwhelming. I never knew how much love you could have for someone you never met before,” said Renee Mickley, Liam’s mother. “It’s so hard. I am no longer employed. My job is to take care of Liam. He has appointments every day. To see how many kids have cancer -- it’s mind-blowing. I never knew.”

Liam Mickley has undergone two brain surgeries, three procedures requiring sedation and 30 rounds of radiation. (Photo provided)

To date, Liam has undergone two brain surgeries, three procedures requiring sedation and 30 rounds of radiation.

“Liam named his tumor Thanos, a villain in superhero world, and the doctor who did his surgery, Liam has named Iron Man, and he is the one who defeated Thanos,” explained Renee.

In January, Liam was able to ring the bell at UF Health’s Proton Therapy Center after he finished his final radiation treatment.

Liam is currently undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy that will take about seven months to complete.

“It is hard, and some days are harder than others,” Renee said.

She said does not talk prognosis -- not even with Liam’s doctors.

“I won’t. It’s just my way of staying focused on recovery,” she explained. “It’s all the prayers people are sending in, all the support we are getting. Without all of that, this little miracle child wouldn’t be doing as well as he is.”

Some of that support comes from fellow baseball players, coaches and their families within the 8-U travel ball league.

“I was literally changing (my child’s) diaper, and like I couldn’t change his diaper,” said Nicole Barlanti, the wife of Justin Barlanti, who coaches the Oakleaf Knights, one of the teams that hosted a tournament for Liam. “I had the worst headache.”

Nicole was rushed to the hospital several years ago during an emergency.

“It was brain cancer, glioblastoma Stage 4,” she explained.

Nicole said she was given six months to a year. Eight years later, Nicole is thriving.

“Just because they say six months to a year, don’t give up until you can’t fight anymore,” Nicole said.

Nicole Barlanti and Liam Mickley have formed a bond through baseball. (Photo provided)

Nicole and Liam have formed a bond through baseball.

“Liam and Nicole have more of a connection because they were the ones going through it, and I know that is very special for them,” Renee said.

Liam’s family has opened an account at VyStar Credit Union to help cover costs of medical and everyday expenses. Checks have to be payable to Renee Mickley. The benefactor is Liam Mickley. The last four digits of the account number are 3107.