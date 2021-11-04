65º
Community

Jacksonville celebrates Diwali, local festivities planned

The Indian New Year is here!

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Associated Press

Rupa Patel and Parth Soni join us to discuss Diwali, India's biggest holiday, its meaning, and what sort of festivities are planned.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a celebration that’s been going on for more than 2,000 years.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Indians across the world celebrated Diwali, the Indian New Year.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations.

The religion focuses on nonviolence, family values and respect.

With a large Indian American community here in our area, there are some local festivities!

The Hindu Temple on Merrill Road is holding a Diwali celebration on Friday. It will be held from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Indian Cultural Society of Jacksonville is also hosting an event for members.

The Indian Cultural Society of Jacksonville

