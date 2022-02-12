‘He served with a smile’: Parents of fallen JFRD engineer honor his memory at Superhero Run

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Terona Feacher ran a relay with her son, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue engineer Michael Freeland, last year.

On Saturday, she and her husband ran in Freeland’s honor -- almost exactly three months after the 36-year-old died from an aneurysm while performing a rescue.

“This run, because it’s a Superhero Run, just reminds me of the superhero that he was to me and to so many other people in the community,” Feacher said.

She and Vhroderic “Rod” Feacher joined other loved ones who ran in Freeland’s memory during the Orange Park run, which allowed local runners to honor their real-life superheroes, ranging from first responders and military veterans to cancer survivors and teachers -- anyone you consider a hero.

“It’s a great honor. We definitely appreciate it. I know Mike is looking down on us right now and he’s appreciating it and just loving everything that he’s seeing right now,” Rod Feacher said.

Ad

The run, hosted by 1st Place Sports, included three races -- a 1 mile fun run, a 5K and an 8K. All participants received superhero shirts, and custom-designed finisher medals were presented at the finish line of the 5K and 8K races.

For Terona Feacher, the run brought up memories of the relay she and her son ran together last year. She said she holds on to that memory and the ones others have shared with her since Freeland’s death.

“So many stories have been told to me recently about just episodes where people would remember things that he’s done with them or for them with helping out with a vehicle, because that was his passion -- fixing on cars,” Terona said. “But also just being a servant. Wherever there was a need, he was there to serve. And he served with a smile.”

She held up a necklace pendant with bejeweled wings framing a photo of her son that she wore during Saturday’s run.

“Part of the memories are the trinkets and gifts and everything that people have left me with to just know that he’s always present,” she said. “He was an angel here on Earth.”