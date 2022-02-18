Local church’s initiative works to create more affordable homes, increase Black homeownership

Black homeownership rates continue to fall behind other races. However, In the Word International Church is working to address that and create more affordable homes in one local community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than 45% of the Black population owns a home in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau. Black homeownership rates continue to fall behind other races.

A new program is creating more affordable homes in one local community.

Affordable housing is a consistent issue as inflation continues to make homeownership more difficult for certain communities.

In The Word International Church is working to address that by increasing financial literacy, homeowner education and creating more resources for its community.

“This is where our first home is going to be built,” said Harry Williams, Pastor of In The Word International Church.

Harry Williams has been the pastor of In the Word International Church in east Jacksonville for 14 years.

Soon this plot of land will be transformed into one of the many affordable homes being built in the neighborhood.

These 3 to 4 bedroom homes will cost anywhere between $180,000 and $185,000.

“It wasn’t a lot of people I knew coming up that actually owned their homes. To own your home in your own neighborhood that means a lot,” said Williams. “Homeownership is good regardless of where you are but to be able to actually own a home in the neighborhood that you love, that you grew up in, that’s great. And on top of that it’s affordable.”

The church was able to secure properties from the city to start building.

"Eventually in this neighborhood, things are going to change. So we want to get a jump on that and be able to offer low affordable homes, but nice homes to our community," said Williams.

Through a partnership between the Urban League and the Eastside Community Development Core, an initiative birthed from the church.

Not only will this effort build affordable homes but it will teach residents key financial literacy to navigate the process.

“The biggest misconception is thinking that they can’t do it, because of some hampered credit issue or they can’t afford it. But they really can if they’re shown the right way,” said Terry Hardmon, The Hardmon Company Developer.

Terry Hardmon is a developer who will be providing essential resources and funding to start building these homes.

“The basic fundamentals is understanding that property is valuable. It’s the best investment that you can make. It’s the safest investment you can make. It’s like putting money in the bank that you’ll always have accessible as long as you do it responsibly,” said Hardmon.

He said while the educational component is essential, giving back to his community is most important.

“I just hope that this effort of give back encourages others to come back and give back in a major way. And just start that trend of just having some kind of give back to help this community. Because we’re the community. Not the government, not social organizations, or anything. We’re the community, we’re the ones that have to help the kids,” said Hardmon. “To show the children and the youth of this community that they can do things like me. I was that kid. I grew up in here behind Stanton. I grew up rough. I want to let them know they can grow up to do something better.”

In addition to this new initiative, this church has been serving the community in a variety of ways through feedings, a community pantry, and youth mentorship programs.

