Local show turns trash into fashion to benefit Matanzas Riverkeeper

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Eco Latino Conservation Zone Fashion Show (Provided by Panache)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A fashion show Saturday in St. Augustine is raising money for the Matanzas Riverkeeper with more than 100 models decked out in fashions created from trash.

That’s right -- the show is turning trash into treasure to benefit the environment.

The Panache Love Your Mother Eco Fashion Show starts with cocktails at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. show at Blue Waters Jewelers at 500 Anastasia Blvd. in St. Augustine.

Organizer Michelle Vijgen said the annual eco fashion shows started as a way for Panache to give back to the community but they have evolved into a passion project for her team. 

“We love everything about this show. It gives us a chance to be creative, bring our community together, and raise awareness about issues that are important to us -- like clean water!” Vijgen said.

She said the 2022 show is the biggest they have produced yet with 18 designers and over 100 models.

It’s already raised over $50,000 in sponsorships alone. 

“We have Bartram Trail Design Acadamy, multiple local businesses, and several Aveda salons from across the state. We are pumped!” Vijgen said. 

