Seniors celebrate at annual Holiday Festival in Jacksonville

Dressed in fine holiday flare for the festival in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seniors dressed in their finest holiday flare gathered Saturday afternoon at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the city’s annual Holiday Festival.

The fun, festive event offered an opportunity for Jacksonville residents ages 60 years and older to share the spirit of the season while enjoying a traditional holiday dinner, live entertainment, dancing, door prizes and much more.

The seniors also got to visit with Santa Claus while celebrating the holidays in style.

The event, which ran from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, was sponsored by the city of Jacksonville, Humana and Island Doctors.