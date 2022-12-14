City honors fallen Jacksonville firefighters with ceremony at memorial wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is honoring local firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community with a memorial ceremony Wednesday downtown.

The ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m., will highlight a new addition to the firefighter memorial wall at Fire Station No. 1 downtown: a water feature.

The wall on North Liberty Street recognizes the 25 firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty protecting our community.

Three Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters have died in the line of duty since 2020.

Engineer Michael L. Freeland died last year while trying to rescue a driver who struck a concrete utility pole. An autopsy report showed he died of natural causes.

Lt. Mario J. Moya also died last year following hospitalization with COVID-19. He was exposed while making emergency medical calls.

Capt. Thomas M. Barber died in 2020 at a Macclenny hospital.

The state of Florida honored fallen firefighters on Tuesday with State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis “ringing the bell” at the Florida Capitol.

Today, we honored Florida’s fallen firefighters, the ones that answered the call but didn’t come home. Please pray for the families of these heroes and may God bless them. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/rqvgkbhs8E — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) December 13, 2022

The ceremony recognized the 35 brave men and women who have lost their lives since 2017 in Florida.