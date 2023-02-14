Ready to roll the dice, pass Go and corner the market? Jacksonville to host Monopoly tournament in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether your go-to “lucky” piece is the top hat, the shoe or the thimble, it’s safe to say we’ve all played our fair share of Monopoly games.

But if you’re ready to put your board game skills to the test for some real cash -- in the form of a Visa Gift Card prize -- you should take your chance card and enter JaxParks’ First Monopoly Tournament, coming this May.

The city of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department said the tournament will be May 20 at the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Drive, 32208.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will start at 9:45 a.m.

The Official Hasbro Recognized Monopoly tournament will be played in 75-minute rounds. Sixty-four players will compete in two qualifying rounds, the top 16 players will advance to the semifinal round, and the top four players will compete for the championship. The scoring system is based on the MONOPOLY World Championship scoring system.

The top four players will win Visa Gift Cards in the amounts of $150, $75, $50 and $25, respectively.

This is a family-fun tournament, and you must register to play. There is a $5 fee that includes an entry to participate in the tournament, breakfast, lunch, a drawstring bag, and a t-shirt.

Kids, ages 12 and up, and adults are eligible to play. Registration began Feb. 8 and will end early on May 13.

To register visit: tinyurl.com/jaxparksregistration. On the day of the tournament, registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

You may view the flyer on the coj.net website at https://www.coj.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation-and-community-programming/events/all-events/jaxparks-monopoly-tournament.