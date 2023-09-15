Littlest Jags fans learn how to roar with Jaguar Day at preschool

These preschoolers at Providence Preschool near the beaches had their annual "Jaguar Day."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even the youngest Jaguar fans are hyped for the team’s home opener this weekend.

Students at Providence Preschool near the beaches had their annual “Jaguar Day” on Friday.

They dressed up in Jags gear and met The Roar cheerleaders and Jaxson de Ville. (Check out the photos in the gallery above.)

“We are really hoping that they are overjoyed that their youngest fans are so into them. That they are watching them too. They are awesome role models for children,” said Providence Preschool Director Lori Benson.

The 2- to 5-year-olds also got to take plenty of pictures and learn how to cheer for the team.

Benson and Assistant Director Elizabeth Olatunji said they want to teach the kids about football and to have fun supporting their home team.

“It fills our hearts because that means they are excited about their home city, where they live, which is a great part of what we integrate with them learning about the Jaguars. This is their city. This is where you live,” Olatunji said.

The school has held a “Jaguar Day” for more than 10 years now.

The Jags take on the Kansas City Chiefs for their home opener at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium.