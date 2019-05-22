245 kids take free swim tests over the weekend at Jacksonville-area YMCAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To help prevent drownings and save lives, News4Jax is working with First Coast YMCA to keep families safe around water.

It kicked off Saturday with the Y's Splash Bash, a community open house event for families.

One of the most important missions of the Y is to get kids to take a free swim test to make sure they would be safe in a water emergency, and it's going on all summer long. For children who don't pass, parents can learn more about low-cost swim lessons offered at local YMCAs with pools.

Over the weekend, a total of 245 kids took the free swim tests at local Ys, and you can help us keep that number climbing by taking your child.

To find a YMCA pool near you, visit the organization’s website. Not sure if your child is eligible for the Safety Around Water campaign? Call 904-265-1775.

