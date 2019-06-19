4 Your Info: When did Channel 4 become The Local Station?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after the launch of 4 Your Info, our special section devoted to getting answers for you, I'm going to take a stab at answering a few of your questions below.

Question: When did Channel 4 become The Local Station?

Answer: Well, first let me backtrack. Before now, our news branding was Eyewitness News and our slogan was "The One and Only Channel 4." In July 2002, when we went from being a CBS affiliate to an independent station, we changed our branding to "The Local Station." If you can believe it, that was 17 years ago.

Question: What are some familiar faces doing now that we no longer see them on TV?

Answer: Nikki Kimbleton is now working with the city of Jacksonville as its director of public affairs. Crystal Moyer got married and moved to Orlando to be with her husband, Robert, who works with our sister station there. Crystal Chen also recently got married, but she still works here so you'll still see her doing our Restaurant Reports.

Good questions, everyone. Please keep them coming. Just go to News4Jax.com/4YourInfo.

