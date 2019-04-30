57 pounds of unwanted meds collected in Flagler County

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office collected over 57 pounds of medications on Saturday during the National Drug Take Back Day held across the state and country.

The unused and expired medications will be delivered to the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration to be properly disposed of.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped by to safely discard unneeded medication,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The site at the FCSO Palm Coast District Office collected nearly 10 pounds.

The site at Belle Terre Crossings Shopping Plaza collected 7 pounds.

The site at Palm Coast Town Center collected 26.75 pounds.

The site at Island Walk Shopping Plaza collected 13.5 pounds.

