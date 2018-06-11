Master P holds basketball camp in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 1990s rap icon Master P spent the weekend at Atlantic Coast High School for a Ballin 4 A Cause event. The "No Limit Soldier" coached more than 200 students from all over Jacksonville during his leadership and skills camp. Through sports and recreation kids learned about making positive life choices on and off the court.

Youth groups and nonprofit organizations of Duval county got involved by sponsoring the event. Higher Learning Hoops founder Shennette Sparks helped collect items for the giveaway. Cakes By T created a custom "You Got The Hook Up" cake, a signature song from Master P's record label; and Balloon Boutique provided decorations to welcome the kids into the gym where the camp would be held for the day.

Local star athletes were also there to volunteer their time. Former guard for the Ribault Lady Trojans- Nola Carter, conducted warm ups and drills. Paxon Eagles shooting guard Isaiah Green participated in the shooting guard class, working closely with Master P.

Pam Bailey attended the event and shared what it was like watching Master P with the kids. "He never took off his shades while he was shooting, he said he learned how to shoot in the projects with no lights," she said.

The camp was for boys and girls who are aspiring athletes, and love the sport of basketball. The goal was to show them that there is life after basketball," Sparks said. "This is just the beginning, throughout the year we will host student leadership development workshops."

