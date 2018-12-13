Allstate Foundation gives Hubbard House $10,000 grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hubbard House announced Wednesday that it received a $10,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation to help provide safe and secure refuge and services to victims of domestic violence in Duval and Baker counties and their children.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant from The Allstate Foundation,” said Dr. Gail A. Patin, CEO of Hubbard House. “It will be used to provide survivors and their families with life-saving shelter and life-changing services, including economic empowerment services, which help survivors to find jobs and homes and to sustain their safety over the long haul.”

According to a 2018 Allstate Foundation Purple Purse national survey, nearly half of Americans aren’t familiar with economic abuse as a form of domestic violence, even though it occurs in 99 percent of abusive relationships and it’s one of the top reasons why victims can’t “just leave.”

Economic abuse tactics include preventing victims from working or preventing them from accessing bank accounts, credit cards or cash. In addition to a lack of public awareness of economic abuse, only 34 percent of Americans would know how to help if they suspected a family member or friend were a victim of financial abuse as part of a domestic violence situation.

The Allstate Foundation, an independent, charitable organization funded by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation, works to create more prosperous communities where people are inspired and empowered to fulfill their hopes and dreams by breaking the cycle of domestic violence, inspiring the next generation of leaders, closing the nonprofit leadership gap and honoring Allstate volunteers.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are urged to call Hubbard House’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 904-354-3114 or 800-500-1119.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.