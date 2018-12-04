Amelia Island, Jacksonville, St. Augustine among best places to retire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eighteen Florida cities were selected as top retirement destinations in the sixth edition of “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire,” a comprehensive guidebook of the country’s most appealing retirement towns.

Editors and staff spent 11 months researching more than 800 cities. The final selection represents 35 states and includes three First Coast communities: Amelia Island, Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

Other Florida cities highlighted are: Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Dade City, Destin, Dunedin, Leesburg, Melbourne, Naples, Northern Palm Beach County, Ocala, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and Winter Haven.

Full list: 100 'best places' to retire

The chosen cities vary in size, climate, amenities and lifestyle, and each falls into one of 10 categories that focuses on the city’s defining feature, such as beaches, mountains, low costs, four seasons and appealing downtowns.

Each city profile combines extensive research, local knowledge and in-depth interviews with 670 retirees who made the move.

“This book allows readers to tap into the wisdom of hundreds of relocated retirees, including those who moved to Florida,” said Where to Retire Editor Annette Fuller. “This volume will get you dreaming of your retirement and where you might land. But the stories also bring you past wistful dreams and into the realm of real research, including information on weather, taxes, downtown attractions and even the caveats of each city.”

The book, edited and published by the experts at Where to Retire, is available online at WhereToRetire.com and Amazon.

