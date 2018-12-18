Community rallies at Angie's Subs fundraiser for family of bailiff killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer severely injured in a DUI crash that killed his wife, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff, is a regular customer at a popular beaches sub spot, and the owner and staffers at the restaurant rallied the community Tuesday for a fundraiser to help the officer's family.

Ed Malin, who owns Angie's Subs on Beach Boulevard, spent two days smoking meat for a barbecue to raise money for the family of JSO Officer William "Jack" Adams.

Malin said Adams came in at least once a week with his motorcycle unit.

Adams' wife, Cathy Adams, was killed in a recent DUI crash that also injured their teenage children. The kids are OK, and Jack Adams was released from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility on Friday.

The barbecue fundraiser was held Tuesday at the restaurant at 1436 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach. Malin said it was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. but that he would stay until all the meat was gone.

Plates cost $20, and $10 of that goes directly to the Adams family. The rest covers the cost of the meat and the fundraiser, Malin said.

Malin said he was born and raised in Jacksonville and has seen the city grow over the last 52 years. But he said when tragedy strikes, the big town feels like a small community.

He said his phone was ringing off the hook Tuesday with people wanting to help.

"People have been stopping by all day giving us $100 bills, saying 'I don’t want any ticket. I don’t want any food. I just want to help the family.' I get goosebumps talking about it," Malin said. "It’s just been tremendous."

If you couldn't make Tuesday's fundraiser but want to help, the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is collecting donations to help the Adams family, and a GoFundMe account has been set up to make the process easier.

Checks can also be made payable to the FOP Foundation, notating “Benefit of Adams Family” in the memo section. They can be mailed to Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida, 32207. You can also call 904-398-7010 ext. 10 or 11 and donate via debit/credit card.

VyStar has also opened a donation account for the Adams' children, the credit union announced Friday. According to a release, the teens have been staying with friends and do not have immediate family in town.

The Adams Family Donation Account is accepting donations at any Vystar branch through account number 7507821339. The account will remain open through March 14, 2019.

