Anglers get ready: Snook season begins Sept. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Unique to the region, snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.

Recreational harvest season for snook starts Sept. 1 throughout Florida, with the exception of waters from the Pasco-Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County. These waters remain closed to harvest due to impacts from a severe red tide incursion in 2018.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is encouraging anglers to use proper handling methods when releasing snook to help ensure the fish’s survival and the species's abundance for anglers now and for generations to come.

You can learn more about catch-and-release and the best way to handle snook and regulations on harvesting the fish at the FWC website.

A snook permit, as well as a recreational saltwater license, is required to harvest snook unless the angler is exempt from the recreational license requirements.

