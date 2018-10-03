Annual Hubbard House breakfast shines light on domestic violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly three years ago, Megan Hiatt lost her father and her newborn twin daughters at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. She miraculously survived the attack.

Hiatt shared her story publicly last year, and opened up once again Wednesday morning at the 24th annual Hubbard House Breakfast to End Domestic Violence.

Hiatt said she was leaving her ex, Gawain Wilson, and her father was helping her move out of the Oceanway home they shared. Wilson found out, showed up and started shooting.

"I was shot seven times, literally from head to toe,” Hiatt said last year. “Along with that, my children were in my arms, lifeless. I laid there thinking, 'How did it get to this point? How did we get here?'"

Court records showed Wilson, who took his own life in the shooting, had a history of domestic violence.

In 2014, a woman obtained a restraining order against him. The year before that, he received probation after pleading no contest to domestic battery charges following accusations that he choked a woman.

Wilson had been in the Navy and Hiatt filed a lawsuit claiming the Navy should have known that her ex-boyfriend was a threat.

Hiatt wants other domestic violence victims and survivors to get the help they need, which is also the goal of Hubbard House's annual breakfast. News4Jax anchor Mary Baer was emcee of the breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

The shelter wants to empower abused women and men and give them the courage and support to survive.

