Archbishop Desmond Tutu donates papers to UNF library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Archbishop Desmond Tutu has donated a collection of his papers to the University of North Florida’s Thomas G. Carpenter Library in honor of President John Delaney for 15 years leading the university and his upcoming retirement.

Te Archbishop Desmund Tutu Collection was presented to Delaney on Wednesday during the university’s annual Professional Development Forum Awards Luncheon.

The manuscripts will become part of the Library’s permanent collection and its Tutu’s desire that the documents be placed in the university archives and made available for institutional research by faculty and students.

The collection includes:

Two book manuscripts. These are texts that he created while writing the books. At the time he was writing the text, the books weren’t published, so these are rough drafts. The books have since been published are: “Number Two to Tutu A Memoir by Michael Nuttall” and “God Has a Dream by Desmond Tutu,” which he wrote while teaching at UNF.

Handwritten notes

Class notes while teaching at UNF

Speeches that he was making around the world at the time

Correspondence with his friends and his assistant



