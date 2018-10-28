After Georgia-Florida game, focus shifts to Jacksonville Fair safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the 62nd Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair scheduled to start in just a few days, crews were busy on Sunday cleaning up debris, trash and anything left behind by the annual Georgia-Florida showdown.

Many told News4Jax they couldn't wait for the gates to open on Oct. 31.

"Excitement for the kids, excitement for the elderly, excitement for everyone," said local resident Cheryl Elmore.

But the topic of safety is also fresh on the minds of many residents after multiple tragic shootings.

On Saturday, a woman died in a parking garage at the intersection of A Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Ashley Street from what police called a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

Last weekend six people were shot outside a laundromat on Jacksonville's Eastside, prompting police to ramp up security around the Georgia-Florida game.

That includes extra patrols and lighting.

"I felt safe. I did. I felt safe. I felt as if there was concern," Elmore said.

The question now: Will those same measures be in place for the fair?

"I think they should definitely do it, considering the fact there is always one or two shootings at the fair, and I think it is something good for us to have," concerned resident Anthony Anderson said.

News4Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with questions about security measures outside the fair. We are awaiting response.

