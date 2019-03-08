As The Players nears, pro golfer asks community to donate to food bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As The Players Championship 2019 nears, professional golfer and Northeast Florida resident Billy Horschel asks the community to help fight food insecurity by donating to Feeding Northeast Florida, a nonprofit community food bank.

Horschel, a five-time PGA Tour winner and University of Florida graduate, has named his campaign #DriveOutHunger. He will donate $1,000 for each birdie and $5,000 for each eagle he makes during The Players Championship tournament March 14-17.

"It's more than just the money," Horschel said. "A lot of people can write the check and then feel good about it, but I want to be a part of something where you can see the end result, can see the light at the end of the tunnel and when you're helping feed people, you can see the light."

This is the fourth year Horschel has participated in the #DriveOutHunger campaign. Horschel is challenging his friends, sponsors and the community to help #DriveOutHunger. Every $1 donated will allow Feeding Northeast Florida to provide six meals to those in need.

To make a donation to Horschel’s #DriveOutHunger campaign, visit feedingnefl.org/driveouthunger.

