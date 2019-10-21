Atlantic Beach spa aims to give cancer patients day of relief

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - One Ocean Spa wants to make it a little easier for people dealing with cancer by giving them a special spa day on Monday, Nov. 4.

The event runs from 1-6 p.m., and guests may choose between a complimentary 50-minute Signature One Ocean Massage, a 50-minute Ocean Mist Facial, or a Beachcomber Manicure or Pedicure.

"So depending on what the guest feels up to receiving," said Beverly Fox-Crismond, director of One Ocean Spa. "It's called the Sparks of Light. This is the fifth year. It started to honor a lady's mother who had cancer and passed away. It's a way of giving back to people going through cancer treatments."

Reservations should be made in advance and can be scheduled by calling Fox-Crismond at 904-853-2316 or emailing beverlyfox-crismond@oneoceanresort.com.

To participate in the Sparks of Light day and receive free spa services, you must be a cancer patient currently undergoing treatment.

All you have to do is call the spa and reserve your spot ahead of Nov. 4. The event is first come, first served.

The spa says these services can go a long way for people battling cancer.

"Cancer treatment can be very hard on people. I'm a cancer survivor myself. I remember very well that time and just not feeling -- you know, you're prodded and probed and, you know, just a lot of painful things, so getting a massage or a facial is just calming and it's a healing touch," Fox-Crismond said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.