Audi dealership opens doors, creates jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Luxury automaker Audi has expanded its footprint in Northeast Florida by opening a new dealership in East Arlington that's bringing more jobs to Jacksonville.

"We have created 50 new jobs -- an average income of $60,000 plus," said Jack Hanania, founder of the Hanania Automotive Group. "All the team members that we've brought on board are from the local market ... It's all about the community. I'm from here, I'm from this community and I want to support our community. I want to make it the best it can be."

Audi of Jacksonville said the new state-of-the-art facility complements Hanania's other dealership on Blanding Boulevard, Audi of Orange Park. Hanania said the facility has a "luxury performance environment" and places an emphasis on the customer experience.

"We've created a spectacular facility that has streamlined the entire car buying and servicing processes while catering to the comfort of our customers," Hanania said.

The new dealership had a soft opening on Monday, and the first 200 customers receive a free gift. A grand opening celebration is planned at a later date.

The Hanania Automotive Group was founded in 1998 when Acura of Orange Park opened its doors. The group has since grown to include 18 brand franchises and a collision center.

