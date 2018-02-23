Belly rubs and head scratches for retiring St. Johns County K9

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - His name may be Joker but this K9 deputy is no joker when it coming to keeping the community safe. Joker gave 7 long years to making sure the bad guys stay off the streets.

Joker's handler, Deputy James Hayward, said he plans to keep the dog and will remain with the agency, but is stepping down from the K9 unit.

Of course Joker couldn't get ready for retirement without one more photo shoot, sticking his tongue out.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office issued congratulations on Facebook.



