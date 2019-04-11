Bill would bring teen community center to troubled neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Legislation that's under consideration by the Jacksonville City Council would bring a teen community center to the Moncrief neighborhood.

The center would be built on the corner of Dunmire Avenue and Moncrief Road, just minutes away from the Legends Center, which offers sports and recreation.

City Councilman Terrance Freeman believes it would help deter crime. But Latasha Hobbs, whose son was shot and killed in 2017, isn't sure it would make a difference.

LINK: Blueprint for community center

"I don’t understand why our city leaders would want to build another center that’s only three minutes away from the one that’s already existing," Hobbs said. "These programs are not going to help them. We need to have people out in the community of Jacksonville, on all areas on this side of town. We need to interrupt that violent mindset."

Freeman believes if the bill is passed, the center could be around by winter. The center, which would be called the 100 Starts Teen Development Center, would offer job education, after-school tutoring and free meals for young people.

"We’re going to erect the teen center and provide the kids of this community, I believe ages 12 to 18, a safe space," Freeman said.

Leaders from 100 Black Men of Jacksonville and I’m A Star Foundation are planning to run the program once it's built.

The City Council still has to vote on the bill.

