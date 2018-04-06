Chuck E. Cheese's chain shows sensitivity for children with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Chuck E. Cheese's chain is showing its sensitive side -- and helping families dealing with autism.

Restaurants across the country, including two in Jacksonville, will be opening two hours early on the first Sunday of every month, specifically for children with autism and other special needs.

The “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” include:

Less crowding and noise Dimmed lighting Show and music turned off or down Limited appearances by Chuck E. Food and games

The restaurant will also have trained, caring staff on hand “to make sure each guest has a fun-filled visit.”

The Jacksonville restaurants are at:

6065 Youngerman Circle in Argyle Forest

10320 Shops Lane in Mandarin

